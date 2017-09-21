Nine Year Old Girl Shot in Marion

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A nine year old girl is shot in Marion after a man opens fire on another man in front of her home.

Witnesses say the child was outside playing when a group of men came up and started a fight with her uncle.

They say the girl was shot in the arm when one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“They riding they bikes like they normally do,” said Orlando Moore.

“When it got loud, kids, they stop and see what’s going on and bout time she stopped, she already got popped,” said Orlando Moore.

Twenty-two year old Jaylin Kynard of Marion was arrested for the shooting.

He’s charged with attempted murder, third degree assault, reckless endangerment and inciting a riot.