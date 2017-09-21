No Signs Of Fall Yet

by Shane Butler

Summer is coming to an end but summer-like heat isn’t going away anytime soon. Upper 80s to lower 90s will be hanging around until further notice. Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible during the late afternoon heat but most spots stay dry through the weekend into next week. Hurricane Maria continues to move through the northern Caribbean. It will pass near the eastern Bahamas tomorrow. The official forecast track keeps the storm away from the U.S. East coast. If all goes well the storm will miss the U.S. And Bermuda and head out to sea early next week.