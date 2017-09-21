Palin, Gorka Speak Out at Roy Moore Rally

by Ellis Eskew

A few hundred people gathered at the Train Shed in downtown Montgomery.

Former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin rallied the crowd.

“Drain that swamp! This is our line in the sand, Alabama! Our line in the sand. The eyes of the entire nation are on you! You can show Washington how to win!” said Palin.

Sarah Palin fired up the crowds in downtown Montgomery.

The former Vice Presidential candidate says she has followed Roy Moore’s career for years.

“He’s always been an inspiration through these years. So are you ready to send the loudest message that you can send to DC at this time? The loudest message to the swamp.. Are you ready to tell them, here comes the Judge!” said Palin.

Supporters cheered for the former Chief Justice as he exited the bus holding signs and waving flags.

“We need to bring back the understanding of God, morality, and the Constitution of the United States and that’s what we are going to do,” said Moore.

Also at the rally, former Trump strategist Sebastian Gorka.

“I just got a call from Washington. They watched the debate like you watched the debate, and they are worried… And they should be worried!” said Gorka.

The website on the Great America Alliance bus was supposed to read “AlabamaDeservesMoore.com.”

But “deserves” was spelled “derserves.” When you actually go to the mispelled website, it leads you to democratic candidate Doug Jones’ website.

But, at the rally Thursday evening the extra “r” in “deserves” was covered up on both sides of the bus.