More Progress in Recovery from Ransomware Attack on Montgomery County Computers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County officials say they continue making progress in recovering from a ransomware attack on several county government computer systems this week.

As of Thursday morning, county leaders gave this update:

-The Sheriff’s Office is operating except for pistol permits but that system should be working later today.

-Information System Department spent most of the night at probate satellite offices to get computers ready. The hope is for all probate services to be operating fully tomorrow.

-The county financial system including purchasing, payroll, and general ledger is operating.

-The goal is for the county website to be fully operating by the weekend.

The FBI and several computer security firms are investigating the attack. The county says that no one’s personal information was stolen.