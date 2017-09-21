Roy Moore and Luther Strange Debate The Issues

by Jalea Brooks

Moore and Strange supporters filled the RSA Activity Center in downtown Montgomery Thursday night, as Senator Luther Strange and his opponent, former Chief Justice Roy Moore debated the issues face to face. The face-off was the only debate before the run-off to fill Alabama’s vacant U.S. Senate seat.

Luther Strange opened the debate driving home his endorsement from President Donald Trump. “Who does the president think is the best person to help him build a wall, and agrees that we need to do that? He’s chosen me. Who dos he think is the best to enforce the laws, he’s chosen me. And its not just because of my personality, its because I have a record” he said.

Strange said Moore, who was twice removed as chief justice, had little accomplishments to his name. “you will not here a thing about anything he’s accomplished. or anything he’s going to do to help the president I’m, anxiously waiting to hear that it might come up, you never know”.

Strange continued to reiterate his support from the President several times throughout the debate. To that Roy Moore had a message of his own. “I’m certainly glad i’m not running against the president of the united states, I am I running against the vice president of the united states and I cant ell you what the president thinks when he goes to the bathroom when he doesn’t like my opponent does”.

Moore also took aim at Strange’s past as a lobbyist saying “I tell you you don’t get rid of lobbyists in the swamp by sending them to the united states senate. . He also criticized Strange for accepting the senate seat from former Governor Robert Bentley. As state attorney general, Strange’s office was in charge of corruption investigations.

One issue that both candidates did agree on: supporting the president in strengthening the U.S. military. The republican run- off election for the U.S. senate seat will take place Tuesday, September 26th. Whoever wins will face democratic candidate Doug Jones on December 12th.