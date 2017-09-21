Sidney Lanier High Newspaper Wins Award

by Rashad Snell

For a second consecutive year, Sidney Lanier High School’s The Blue & White newspaper captured The Hallmark Award for best student publication, along with a string of other first-place honors, at Troy University’s J-Day media workshop and competition. Other awards were Best Writing Quality, Best Newspaper Coverage and Best Layout & Design.

More than 500 students representing 27 public and private schools participated in J-Day. The annual event provides high school students the opportunity to experience the journalism and communication world through a series of informative and practical workshops and provides a better understanding of the career field.

“This newspaper is lively and interesting in both design and content,” the judge wrote in the commentary. “It addresses issues that touch students’ lives and does not shy away from controversial topics.”

Students enrolled in Journalism I and II are taught the principles of newsgathering and interviewing for the production of articles that touch on trends, issues and ideas. Some stories in the entry included topics such as the high cost of student parking decals compared to other high schools and questions surrounding the high court ruling on transgender bathrooms.

“Your headlines grab attention,” the judge further wrote. “Stories contain details and employ and effective combination of narrative, paraphrases and direct quotations.”

The judge also noted ways the paper can improve, said Ken Spear, Lanier’s journalism advisor.

“These students work hard and are committed to producing a quality product,” he said, “but we must never rest on our laurels. “

J-Day student workshops included topics such as layout and design, mobile journalism, public relations, reporting, interviewing, blogging, feature writing, radio, sports reporting, ad design, live field reporting and TV newscast production, among others.

If you would like to find out more about the journalism program at Lanier, including their work to install a new TV studio, please contact Tom Saltertom.salter@mps.k12.al.us to set up an interview with the instructor.