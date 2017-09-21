Summer Comes To An End But The Heat Sticks Around

Posted:

by Elissia Wilson

Today:  A slight chance for an isolated showers or thunderstorm otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight:  Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday:  A stray shower or thunderstorm otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday:  Mostly sunny with a highs near 90°.

Related Posts

Hot & Summery For A While
Summer-Like Weather Continues
Afternoon Scattered Showers & Storms