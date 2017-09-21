Summer Comes To An End But The Heat Sticks Around

by Elissia Wilson

Today: A slight chance for an isolated showers or thunderstorm otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: A stray shower or thunderstorm otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a highs near 90°.