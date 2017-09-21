University Officials Address Shooting Rumors

by Danielle Wallace

Officers from Troy University and the City of Troy were very visible on campus Thursday.

It’s all due to rumors of a shooting threat on campus with a note found on a bathroom wall of the Trojan Dining Hall.

“That is the the only original threat of any threat that we have received,” says Herbert Reeves, Dean of Students.

University officials say the message threatened that a shooting would happen on September 21st at noon.

“Two additional notes had been found in two of the areas in Smith Hall-in one of the Smith Hall bathrooms,” says. Reeves.

Officials say those alleged notes have not been found.

“It’s changed significantly throughout the day. However, because of the fact that a threat was made we will have increased police presence throughout the day.”

The incident has caused some alarm.

“We’ve had phone calls from parents and students asking whether or not they should go to class or not,” says Reeves.

But officials want to ensure that officers are doing their part, making sure that campus is safe.

“This is just speculation but we feel like it was someone that was older that would still refer to the University as Troy State. So we involved the city in,” says Reeves.

University officials are asking students to report any suspicious activity to the University Police at 670-3215. For emergencies, call 911.