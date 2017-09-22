Dr. Quesha Starks Chosen at New Bullock County Superintendent

by Danielle Wallace

Dr. Quesha Starks is the new Bullock County Superintendent.

Bullock County School Board members announced their decision at a special called meeting Friday. Starks is the principal of Montgomery’s Booker T. Washington Magnet School. There were 4 other finalists besides Starks.

“She has a long history in the board of education. She’s actually a previous employer here in the district-some twenty years ago. We’re ultimately ready to move forward,” says LaDerrick Caldwell, Bullock County School Board President.

It’s known right now as to when Starks will begin her new position.