Montgomery Co. Sheriff Searching for Pike Road Area Murder Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and CrimeStoppers are searching for a man wanted on murder and other charges in the Pike Road area.

Investigators say Anfernee “Mook” Sledge is wanted for several burglaries and the breaking and entering of vehicles. He is 19 years old and is 5’6″ and 150 pounds.

Investigators say Sledge’s last known address was in the 300 block of Tanglewood Drive in Montgomery. He was last seen on September 15 in the 100 block of South Lawrence Street in Montgomery, according to investiagors, who say Sledge is possibly armed and dangerous to the public.

If you know where Sledge can be found, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.