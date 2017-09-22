Troy Man Charged with First Degree Robbery

by Rashad Snell

Dwaun Manriquez Tolbert, 26, of Troy was arrested on September 19 shortly after 9:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Henderson Drive. Tolbert had an active warrant with the Troy Police Department for Robbery 1st degree.

Tolbert’s arrest stems from a robbery at a convenience store in the 700 block of South Brundidge Street on September 2, at approximately 9:15 pm. When officers arrived to the scene, they were advised by the clerk that a black male entered the store with a handgun and took all the money from the cash register. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark colored SUV.

Tolbert was identified as a suspect and warrants were obtained from the Pike County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Dwaun Manriquez Tolbert was incarcerated in the Pike County Jail where he remains incarcerated for Robbery 1st degree with a $100,000 bond. Robbery 1st degree is a Class A felony.