A Taste of Fall This Week?

by Ben Lang

Some isolated storms developed this afternoon, including a nice downpour in Montgomery. It felt like summer on our first (full) day of fall, with high temperatures in most locations reaching the low 90s. Tonight, most of these storms should come to an end by 9pm. Looks dry and mild overnight. Most locations will drop to the upper 60s. Storms will be few and far between on Sunday, but the best chance for those will again be in the afternoon. Otherwise expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The first half of the work-week will be dry and hot. Highs remain in the lower 90s with only isolated showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. It looks like we will get a “cold” front to push through the area early on Thursday. The most notable difference will really be drier air, without much of a change in temperature. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s. A secondary front may also be able to swing through here on Friday, this time bringing a cooler air-mass to central and south Alabama. For now, keeping highs in the mid 80s through next weekend but these will likely be adjusted. Overnight lows will likely drop to the low 60s heading into next weekend.