Junior League of Montgomery and Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association Host Taste of the River Region

by Danielle Wallace

People had a chance to sample food from across the area Sunday part of Taste of the River Region at the Union Station Train Shed.

The annual event is hosted by the Junior League of Montgomery and the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association.Vendors part of Sunday’s event had samples of food and drinks. There was also live music, while people sampled their treats.

“It’s an annual event that we do with our provisional class that comes in. It’s one of our fundraisers and you can buy the tickets for twenty-five dollars at the door. They’ve previously been sold by the provisions and online and then they can go to over the thirty vendors and sample their food,” says Teresa Patterson.

Members of the Junior League of Montgomery are a group of women that pour back into the community through voluneering in different capacities.