Breast Cancer Survivor Makeover- Angela Hunstad

by Ellis Eskew

Angela Hunstad was just 38-years-old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It was hard, but with my faith I knew I was going to be okay. And I had an awesome support system,” said Hunstad.

A support system of her husband and two sons and lots of friends and family to walk along side her in the long journey ahead.

Hunstad discovered she had the Braca II gene.

She underwent a double mastectomy, a total hysterectomy, reconstruction and chemo.

“When my hair fell out, my husband came home and shaved my hair. He shaved his head. He was my rock.”

Through the process she has learned to appreciate her life.

“You look at life differently. You enjoy every moment. A lot of laughter because laughter is the best medicine.”

One of the organizations that is near and dear to her heart is the “Pink Heals.” The group has pink fire trucks that travel the country supporting breast cancer patients and their fight.

She was able to sign one.

“They are just my favorite. I hope to one day have my own pink truck with my name on it in my own community.”

Sadly in the past few weeks, Hunstad’s rock and biggest supporter, her husband, passed away.

She was chosen for the Tickled Pink survivor makeover. And thanks to our sponsors, she is now getting her hair, dental work, nails, facial, makeup and new outfit for free.

“Gives you a little bit of a refresh and hit the refresh button,” said Hunstad.

We are happy to report Hunstad is six years cancer-free.

Her makeover will be revealed at the Tickled Pink Expo, Friday, Sept. 29th 9am-4pm at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.