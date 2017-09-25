Five Arrested in Alexander City “Crack House” Raid

by Rashad Snell

1/6 SPIVEY,JOHNNY

2/6 Lucas-Reeves,Kandyce

3/6 Lucas-Reeves,Kandyce

4/6 Kelly,Brittney

5/6 HARRELL,BERNARDO



6/6 Alford,Shantrice











On Friday, September 22, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Alexander City Special Response Group & K-9 Unit and the US Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Willow Drive in Alexander City.

Investigators received complaints of illegal narcotic activity taking place at this location and conducted multiple controlled buys to obtain a search warrant.

During a search of the suspected “crack house” investigators recovered approximately 55 grams of marijuana, 15 grams of crack cocaine and several Ecstasy tablets. Also seized during the drug bust, was a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe and $858 in cash.

Bernardo Harrell, 38, of Alexander City, Alabama was arrested and charged with: three (3) counts of Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Johnny Spivey Jr., 37, of Alexander City, Alabama was arrested and charged with: two (2) counts of Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, two (2) counts of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Brittany Kelly,30, of Auburn, Alabama was arrested and charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Shanitra Alford, 32, of Auburn, Alabama was arrested and charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kandyce Lucas-Reeves, 22, of Sylacauga, Alabama was arrested and charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.