Local Organizations Speak on Donor Fatigue

by Danielle Wallace

Kim May, Director of Pike County’s Salvation Army has collected her share of donations and after the recent hurricanes she is hoping there is not a case of donor fatigue.

“The Salvation Army is stretched pretty thin right now with these two disasters but during the Christmas season the people right here in our community still need help,” says May.

Last year, Pike County’s Salvation Army raised over $44,000 with it’s Red Kettle campaign. May says that despite the constant giving abroad, that people will still remember others in need in their own communities.

“They still need food, they still need help with Christmas items, rent, utilities,” says May.

Lawanda Bell of Troy’s Christian Love Center agrees with May.

“If it happened here in Troy, Alabama I think people would give back to us. so i don’t think we should ever get burnt out or tired of giving back,” says Bell.

Just like the Salvation Army, the Christian Love Center collects items for those in need.

“I don’t think it would really effect the christian love center here in troy and they believe in truly making a difference as well,” says Bell.

They say, people will give what they can.

“I think they understand the situation when there’s a disaster. they realize that there is still people in their community that need help too,” says May.

As for Troy’s christian Love Center, Youth Coordinator Lawanda Bell says they always welcome partners to join them in pouring back in the community. To learn more about how you can help the center you can contact at 566-5210. Click HERE to visit them online.

To learn more about Pike County’s Salvation Army contact 808-1069. Click HERE to visit them online also.