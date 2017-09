Montgomery Man Wanted for Murder Turns Himself In

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Anfernee Sledge turned himself in on Saturday, September 23.

Sledge turned himself over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department after seeing himself on a CrimeStoppers segment.

Anfernee Sledge (Aka “Mook”) was wanted in relation to multiple Breaking & Entering of Vehicles, Burglaries, and a Death Investigation that occurred in the Pike Road area.