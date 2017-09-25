Reward for Information in Tallassee Mill Fire Increases to $25,000

by Rashad Snell

Mount Vernon Pine LLC. has now increased their reward to $21,500.00 through CrimeStoppers for any information that leads to an arrest regarding the fire that destroyed the historic Tallassee mill located at 1 Lower Tuskegee Road in Tallassee, Alabama.

CrimeStoppers will pay $1,000 within 30 days of an arrest. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is also offering an up to $2,500.00 Reward upon arrests and conviction of any person(s) involved.

Mount Vernon Pine LLC still maintains ownership of the property.

CrimeStoppers Director Tony Garrett advised that there is no new information being released by authorities at this time. The reward increase is being offered to assure the public that Law Enforcement and the owners are doing everything within their power to find out what caused the massive fire that destroyed a historic landmark.

Authorities are requesting that the public take another look at the still photos and video of a vehicle that they are calling a Vehicle of Interest regarding the massive blaze that destroyed the historic mill on May 4, 2016. Video and still shots indicate a dark colored vehicle, unknown make/model SUV. The vehicle’s hood has a different paint color than the body of the vehicle.

Investigators say that two male individuals may have occupied this vehicle on the night of the fire.

If you witnessed this event or have any information regarding the vehicle or suspects, please call the Police immediately or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a $25,000.00 Cash Reward!