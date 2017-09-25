Still Feels Like Summer

by Shane Butler

Fall is underway but it’s still feeling more like summer around here. We are going to see temps climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s most of this week. The air is drier and it doesn’t look like we see much if any rain activity through the upcoming weekend. It may be well into next week before we see a decent chance for rain. A couple of fronts will be moving south later this week but there’s very little moisture for them to work with so should pass through dry. The air will be much cooler behind the frontal boundaries and it will definitely feel more like fall this weekend.