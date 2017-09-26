Local Patient Care Company Helping Maria Evacuees

by Ellis Eskew

Many of Puerto Rico’s evacuees are coming to Miami to find refuge from the devastation of Hurricane Maria that left 3.4 million residents short of food, water and supplies.

When they get to Florida, a Montgomery based company is helping to meet their needs.

“Caliber Patient Care” is a local non-emergency transportation company.

A team of four has been in Florida for 16 days assisting with Irma relief. And now they are in Miami helping to transport evacuees coming there from Puerto Rico. Caliber Owner Mark Porterfield is in Miami and we talked with him by phone.

“The majority of them were picked up in Puerto Rico right from the dialysis clinics. They were one of the last people to leave. They were flown over to Miami and they didn’t have time to go home and pack. Some of them did have suitcases because they were prepared but they were misplaced by the airline and they still have not received them a week later,” said Porterfield.

The group is not sure how long they will be there.

But they say they are happy to serve.