New Selma Superintendent Gets Three Year Deal

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma City Schools is officially under new leadership.

Dr. Avis Williams has accepted a contract from the school board to lead the school system.

Williams got a three year deal with an annual salary of $140,000 dollars.

She also gets a $350 dollar a month car allowance and fifteen vacation days each year.

Williams met with staff at the district central office Tuesday morning.

“I’m excited about being here. I’m looking forward to infusing some energy and excitement into the culture of Selma City Schools,” said Williams.

“My philosophy is students first, so definitely looking forward to making sure we’re taking care of all the students within the school system.”

Williams’ official start date is October 5th.