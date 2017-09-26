Roy Moore Celebrates Victory in GOP Runoff for U.S. Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Roy Moore is celebrating victory as he becomes the Republican nominee in the special election for U.S. Senate. Moore defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in a Republican runoff.

Tonight on Facebook, the Moore campaign said, “Because of you, tonight, the establishment has been defeated in Alabama! We still have a ways to go before December 12th’s general election, and the road certainly doesn’t get easier, but with YOU, the best grassroots army of supporters around, I know we can take on anything together!”

Moore now moves on to face Democratic nominee, former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, in the general election Dec. 12.

Strange had held the seat since his appointment by then-Gov. Robert Bentley in February. The vacancy was created when Jeff Sessions resigned to become Attorney General for President Trump.