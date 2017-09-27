Could Alabama Elect A Democrat To Fill Vacant U.S. Senate Seat?

by Jalea Brooks

Could there a be glimmer of hope in the eyes of Alabama democrats? Some say yes after Roy Moore won the republican runoff for the U. S. Senate. But what are Democratic challenger Doug Jones’s chances in a state that’s been dominated by republican the last two decades?

Low voter turnout out was mentioned quite a bit, in the race to fill Alabama’s vacant U.S. senate seat. Alabama News Network’s political analyst Steve Flowers says it will continue to be a factor in the upcoming general election in December, especially for Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

“The total vote for the democratic primary,on August 15th was 165,000 which Jones got about 100,000 of, so if you assume that all of those people come back and vote for a democrat then Moore wins 2-1” explained Flowers.

Though after Roy Moore’s landslide victory over Luther Strange, Flowers, says that Jones may have picked up some votes from loyal Luther Strange supporters.

Nancy Worley, chair of Alabama’s democratic party, agreed, saying democratic victory. “A lot of his voters are not going to necessarily go with the Moore campaign and they are not going to necessarily say I totally embrace this person to be my next senator.”

She says funding will also play a major role in pulling off a democratic win “I think a great deal of money is going to go into Doug Jones’s race at this point”.

One other factor that both say could keep voters at home in the special election is the election date, falling just two weeks before Christmas. The General election is scheduled for December 12. The winner will fill the senate seat previously held by current U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions.