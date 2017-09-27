Breast Cancer Survivor Makeover Story- Tiffany Hooks

by Ellis Eskew

Tiffany Hooks is a wife and mother of five. At 35-years-old her husband found a lump in her breast.

“When I did see what it was I saw that it was a small indentation. But I never would have known what that was because no one in my family was ever diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Hooks.

She went to the doctor and in December of 2012 was diagnosed with an invasive form of breast cancer.

“I didn’t cry. Honestly, I didn’t cry. I was told that this was going to be my testimony that I would be able to share with others,” said Hooks.

She opted for a bilateral mastectomy to have both breasts removed. And went through chemo.

Her journey has been a long one. She credits her husband for helping her to stay positive from day one.

But she wonders what would have happened if she had not caught it early, especially since mammograms aren’t covered by insurance until age 40.

“But it wasn’t my time for my mammogram. If my husband wouldn’t have found it and I wouldn’t have gone to the doctor because I checked myself and got annual checkups. But it wasn’t found. So if it was still 40 til you got checked… Where would I be?”

Tiffany Hooks says she is grateful for the support system and to be chosen for the Tickled Pink makeover.

She will be getting her teeth whitened, a facial, nails, hair, makeup and a new outfit for free thanks to our sponsors.

For those going through a similar battle… She has some encouragement.

“As long as you have someone there beside you and is willing to encourage you and have you stay in a positive state of mind… You can get through it,” said Hooks.

Hooks has been cancer-free for several years.

We’d also like to thank our makeover sponsors: East Taylor Dental, Harvey & Hill, D’Markos Salon, La MedSpa and Pink & White Nail Lounge.