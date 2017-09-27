IP Announces Major Investment at Riverdale Mill

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

International Paper is making more than a quarter billion dollar investment in the future of its Dallas County facility.

Dallas County’s largest employer is sinking its roots even deeper into the community.

International Paper is investing $300 million dollars into its Riverdale Mill facility near Selma.

The company announced plans to convert an uncoated free sheet machine to one that produces high quality white top liner board.

“Its great news for the people at the plant,” said plant manager Jim Bruce.

“You know we’ve been an uncoated free sheet for many years and now we’re moving one of our machines over to a white top liner board. And so that’s a growing market and we’re glad to be in it.

“The meaning to Selma is they’re here to stay,” said Dallas County EDA Director Wayne Vardaman.

“And they’re serious enough about it they making this tremendous investment and as a result of it, like I say, it solidifies our future.”

IP employs about 750 at its Riverdale Mill plant.