More Sunny, Hot Days

by Ryan Stinnett

Still going to be feeling more like summer in the days ahead as our weather stays summer-like with very warm, dry weather through Thursday. Each day, we should see an abundance of sunshine which will allow our temperatures to surge into the upper 80s to lower 90s the next two days, no record heat, but still well above average for this time of year. The next few nights will be mild with lows in the 60s, and there could be a few areas of patchy fog too.

CHANGE ON THE WAY: During the day Thursday, the upper ridge breaks down and we start the trend toward those anticipated cooler temperatures. The high Thursday will drop into the mid 80s, followed by low 80s Friday. The air stays dry and the sky will be mostly sunny both days.

FEELING LIKE FALL THIS WEEKEND: Very pleasant fall weather arrives as both days will features tons of sun and low humidity. Temperatures will be right at average values for the end of September and the first day of October with lower 80s for highs across the state. Our nights will be very nice and refreshing with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Perfect weather conditions for the high school games Friday night; clear with temperatures falling from 79 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (5:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 78 degrees at the start of the game, to near 68 by the final whistle.

Alabama will host the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (8:00p CT kickoff)… with a clear sky, temperatures will fall from near 78 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: The first week of October looks to remain dry with seasonal temperatures. Keep in mind, October is statistically the driest month of the year for Alabama so little rainfall can be expected over the next month for the most part. On average Montgomery receives 2.41″ of rain a year in October. Through the month, we should continue to get fronts to come through and bring in cooler air…average high and low temperatures on the first of October are 83/59, but by the end of the month on Halloween, those decrease to 74/48.

TROPICAL STORM MARIA: At 500 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Maria was located near latitude 35.1 North, longitude 72.9 West. Maria is moving toward the north near 5 mph. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later today, followed by an acceleration toward the east-northeast on Thursday. On the forecast track, Maria’s center will begin to turn slowly away from the coast of North Carolina later today and tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 976 mb (28.82 inches).

HURRICANE LEE: At 500 AM AST, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 30.2 North, longitude 56.3 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. The hurricane is expected to turn northwestward on Wednesday and northward on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Lee still could become a major hurricane later today before weakening commences on Thursday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 971 mb (28.68 inches).

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan