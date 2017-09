Gradually Cooling Down

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny and cooler with a high near 82°.