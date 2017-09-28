A Milder Weekend Ahead

by Shane Butler

Summer-like heat remains in place but it’s not sticking around for much longer. One cold has moved south of the area but another one slides through here Saturday. We should feel slightly cooler air behind this front Sunday into Monday. Daytime high temps will drop back into the lower 80s for a few days. Morning low temps will feel cooler with upper 50s to lower 60s area wide. The weather pattern will continue dry for most spots but the Saturday frontal system could kick off a few showers during the afternoon. We are looking southward over the Caribbean at a system trying to develop into something. Maybe a depression or just an area of rain that will move over Florida during the weekend. It could move far enough north to bring some rain into our southern counties Monday. The rest of next week looks mostly sunny and dry with temps topping out in the mid 80s. This temperature setup would be about average for this time of the year.