One More Hot Day

by Ryan Stinnett

The air remains dry and temperatures remain well above average with many spots in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. The sky is mainly sunny with only a few of those fair weather cumulus clouds this afternoon. Expect a clear night with lows will be in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

THINGS BEGIN TO CHANGE TOMORROW: Despite an approaching cold front, the weather stays dry with sunny a sky tomorrow and through the weekend, but temperatures do begin the downward trend. The high tomorrow will be in the upper 80s tomorrow, followed by low 80s over the weekend. Lows by the weekend will be in the low 60s, with 50s for cooler pockets.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Perfect weather conditions for the high school games Friday night; clear with temperatures falling from 79 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (5:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 78 degrees at the start of the game, to near 68 by the final whistle.

Alabama will host the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (8:00p CT kickoff)… with a clear sky, temperatures will fall from near 78 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

MARIA: At 500 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Maria was located near latitude 36.8 North, longitude 71.0 West. Maria is moving toward the east-northeast near 8 mph, and the storm is expected to accelerate eastward through tonight. A turn back toward the east-northeast with an additional increase in forward speed is expected on Friday. On the forecast track, Maria will move away from the U.S. east coast and pass well to the south of Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 982 mb (29.00 inches).

HURRICANE LEE: At 500 AM AST, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 32.5 North, longitude 57.2 West. Lee is moving toward the north near 9 mph. A faster motion toward the north-northeast or northeast is expected to begin later today. Maximum sustained winds remain near 110 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 966 mb (28.53 inches).

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: A large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba to the Bahamas is associated with a surface trough interacting with an upper-level low. An area of low pressure is likely to form from this weather system while it moves northward across Cuba and near the east coast of the Florida peninsula during the next few days, and environmental conditions appear conducive for development before upper-level winds become less favorable early next week. Regardless of development, this system is likely to produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of Cuba, southern Florida, the Florida Keys, and the Bahamas during the next several days. Formation chance through 5 days…40 percent. If this does develop into a tropical cyclone, it would get the name Nate.

Have a great day!

Ryan