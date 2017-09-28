Preparations for Tickled Pink Expo Begins

by Danielle Wallace

Over 100 vendors are setting up for what will possibly be another impactful Tickled Pink.

“It helps a lot of women, it brings awareness about breast cancer and it helps people get self exams-give them information that they need to move forward and keep everybody knowledgeable about breast health,” says vendor, Christee Dejarnett.

The annual event supports the Joy to Life Foundation.

“We provide screenings for breast cancer in the state of Alabama in every county for women and men of all ages,” says Denise Greene, Marketing director of the Joy to Life Foundation.

Those screenings are free to men and women who cannot afford them or have no insurance. It is something that Joy Blondheim, Founder of the Joy to Life Foundation takes great pride in.

“Awareness gets all women off the couch and to their doctors for a mammogram,” says Blondheim.

Blondheim says Tickled Pink brings so much awareness to Central Alabama. She is expecting this year to be one of the best, with the supprort of everyone participating.

“We know that there are many people that that deal with cancer and have been through that situation and so not only people that have been involved with habitat-we’ve had habitat families so it is a very important foundation and we’re just to be here to support,” says Nick Mielke, Executive Director of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity.

“People stop me all the time on the street and tell me how fabulous Tickled Pink is and this being our 3rd year, I think we’re going to see the numbers just soar,” says Blondheim.

Tickled Pink begins Friday at 9 am until 4 pm. Tickets are $10. All ticket sales benefit the Joy to Life Foundation.