Cooler This Weekend!

by Ben Lang

Our weather remains rather tranquil today, with only a slight chance for an isolated shower. Highs will still be rather warm today, ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tonight will be clear and calm with lows in the mid to upper 60s, great weather for Friday night football. For Saturday, a second cool front will approach the area, but it will probably stall out just north of the area. To the south of the front, a few isolated showers will be possible. Despite the front stalling, we will still get cooler air working into the area thanks to a high pressure ridge sliding east to the Carolinas on Saturday. This will boost our northeast wind flow, and usher in cooler air on Sunday. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.

Looks like we will be able to say goodbye to the 90s for a while. Through next week, high temperatures will range from the lower to mid 80s each day. Overnights will be refreshing with lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances will be very low over the next 8 days, with lots of sunshine expected each day.