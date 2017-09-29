Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Death Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a suspect with felony murder in an early morning death investigation.

Detectives have charged Issac Walters, 22, with one count of felony murder. He is being held under a $75,000 bond.

Police say they got a call at about 12:30 this morning about a possible shooting in the 2700 block of Poplar Street. Police say they didn’t find anyone at the scene, but saw evidence that indicated a shooting had occurred.

A short time later, police were sent to Jackson Hospital in reference to a man who had been dropped off at the emergency room with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man later was pronounced dead. His name isn’t being released pending the notification of his family.

Police say it appears Walters and the deceased man were armed with handguns when they went to the 2700 block of Poplar Street, where police say there was an exchange of gunfire involving those two and other subjects. Police say that during the course of the shooting, the deceased sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Because the deceased was killed during the commission of a felony in which he and Walters participated together, Walters was charged with felony murder. Walters sustained a minor gunshot wound during the shooting. There were no other injuries.