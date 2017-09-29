Poll Shows Tightening U.S. Senate Race

Just 6 points separate Roy Moore and Doug Jones

by Tim Lennox

The Hill in Washington is reporting a new poll in the Alabama U.S. Senate race, and it shows Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones just six points apart.

The poll of 590 likely Alabama voters was conducted after Tuesday’s run off election by Opinion Savy.

It shows Moore with 50.2 percent and Jones with 44.5.

The Hill writes:

