The Heat Backs Down

by Shane Butler

A break in the summer-like heat is on the way to the deep south this weekend. A frontal boundary will pass through here Saturday afternoon. The air behind the front is a bit cooler so mornings start out nice with afternoon temps a lot milder. Some moisture will be working into the area ahead of the front and this could lead to a few showers Saturday afternoon. It’s looking dry for Sunday but some gulf moisture creeps into our southern counties early next week. A few showers will be possible otherwise partly sunny for most spots. We see a return to mostly sunny and about average temps for the mid and latter half of next week.