Troy Huddle House Participating in “No Kid Hungry” Fundraiser

by Danielle Wallace

The Huddle House in Troy is making sure no child goes hungry.

The restaurant is partnering with “No Kid Hungry” a national non profit organization. The organization ensures that children have healthy school breakfast and summer meals. The Huddle House wants customers to donate $1 to the cause, becoming a golden waffle sponsor. Their names are displayed at the restaurant and entered into a drawing to win a $500 Huddle House gift card.

The most important people to me in the united states are our children and for them to go lacking food wise-that’s just a side situation,” says Dena Feagin, General Manager of Troy Huddle House.

Last year, a total of $40,000 was raised by Huddle House restaurants nationally for “No Kid Hungry.”