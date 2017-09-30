17th Annual Titus Bluegrass Festival

by Danielle Wallace

This bluegrass stage was filled with music for hours and many of the people in the crowd say they come back year after year.

“We came out to the festival to hear bluegrass music and gospel music. We come every year. I think we’ve made it the last seven years,” says Irma Stonecipher.

This is the 17th year for the Titus Bluegrass Festival, and as usual there were several live bands.

“We’re the longest standing bluegrass festival in central alabama and this benefits our community center that was once a one room school house in this community that is now a community center for people to come together for events,” says Shanna Chamblee, President of the Titus Community Center.

“It’s advertised all over the country. We’ve had some great bluegrass bands. Great participation from the community and from a lot of people not from titus. Titus is a very small community,” says John Mince, board of directors member of the Titus Community Center.

Titus is a small community, but festival coordinators say there is big support for the event.

“People love to come out and shop the local people-local vendors and the music. People like to come out and dance and jig, says Chamblee.

They say it is something they look forward to each year.

“Hope everybody comes back next year,” says Chamblee.