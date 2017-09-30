Alabama Ranks High…in Murders

FBI says only D.C. & Puerto Rico have a higher per capita rate

by Tim Lennox

There was a person murdered in Alabama almost every day during 2016. The numbers come from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and they show 332 murder victims statewide. 32 of those killings were in Montgomery.

The 332 statewide figure ranks Alabama third per capita in murders last year. Only Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico had higher per capita rates.

2016 Murders (per capita ranking)

Puerto Rico—————679

Washington D.C.——–139

Alabama ——————332

See the FBI national figures HERE.