Cooler Air On The Way!

by Ben Lang

A long awaited fall cool-down is finally almost here. However, Saturday was yet another day where we hit 90 degrees, but it will be our last day in the nineties for a while. Tonight looks mild and dry. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. A backdoor cool front will push through the area Sunday. This will finally bring in a more fall-like airmass to the area. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s to around 80°. Expect a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon, with a few more isolated showers in the mix. Sunday nights lows will drop into the low 60s for a few locations.

There may be a few isolated showers around early Monday morning. Cloud cover will be higher on Monday, look for a mostly cloudy sky. Again, a few isolated showers possible for the afternoon, but these will be short-lived and most locations will be dry. Beyond Monday, our weather pattern looks dry and fairly mild. High temperatures will slowly trend upward for the week ahead. By Thursday, some locations could reach the 90 degree mark with upper 80s elsewhere. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60s each day this week. Looks dry and very warm for next weekend, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.