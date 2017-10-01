More Cloudy Monday

by Ben Lang

You can find tonights forecast on our Facebook Page!

We finally have our long awaited fall cool-down. Temperatures this afternoon have trended in the upper 70s to low 80s. Its also been breezy, with winds gusting to around 20 mph at times. Tonight, clouds will increase from south to north. Not really expecting any rainfall overnight though. Temperatures will be mild, with lows nice and cool in the lower to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday. A few isolated showers will also be possible. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies begin to clear back out Monday night, becoming mostly clear into early Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

We stay sunny and warm through much of the week, with high temperatures returning to the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday. There is much uncertainty for next weekend, but its possible that we could see another cool front approach from the northwest to help drop temperatures back down. However, if we don’t, temperatures may be in the low 90s. Time will tell, and of course we will continue to adjust the forecast over the coming days.