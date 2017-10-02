ASU Board of Trustees Approves Contract for New President

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama State University Board of Trustees have approved the contract for the University's 15th President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., who is now one-step closer to assuming the position of president of the University.

During its meeting on Friday afternoon (Sept. 29), the Board of Trustees (BOT) approved Ross’s contract.

“We now have a new President, and we’re all ready to work together to move ASU forward,” said BOT Chairwoman, Alfreda Green.

The three-year contract offers the new President a base salary of $300,000. The final contract will be presented to Ross for his signature.

“I’m blessed and honored to have the opportunity to serve as the 15th President of my alma mater,” said Ross. “I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for the confidence that they have placed in me to hold this prestigious position. I look forward to a fruitful partnership with the Board of Trustees, the faculty, staff, students and the University’s stakeholders.”

No date has been set for President-elect Ross’s swearing-in ceremony or his first day in office.

In other business, the BOT had the official swearing-in ceremony for its two newest Board members, who are Dr. Robert Barnett, M.D. and George Gore.