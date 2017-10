Crenshaw Co. Schools Cancels Classes Following Unspecified Threat

by Darryl Hood

Crenshaw County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 3 after authorities say a potential threat was made against a school.

Officials say no specific school was threatened, and that they decided to keep students and faculty at home out of an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement officials are investigating that threat.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates to this story.