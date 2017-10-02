Jess Meuse Close to Shooting in Vegas

by Ellis Eskew

Our own “American Idol” star and former Slapout resident Jess Meuse is in Las Vegas.

She was supposed to be there at the Route 91 Concert Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on the audience killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 more.

Meuse went on Facebook live at 1:30 am in Las Vegas after she had gotten back to her hotel room. She had been at the concert the night before and was planning to go again Sunday night. She instead had gotten tickets to another show and was not at the concert. It took her a while to get back to her room.

Today she tells Alabama News Network she is thankful to be alive as she is trying to process what all happened.

“I started thinking I could have been there. I was supposed to be there. And I found out that the guy who was the shooter had checked in on Thursday and was scoping it out every day. I was like, I walked across that field where all those people were the day before. And he could have done it then. He could have done it any day. I started to reach out to my mom and all the phone lines were busy and I couldn’t reach out to anyone, so that’s why I started doing the Facebook live because my phone started going crazy,” said Meuse.

Meuse says she has stayed in her hotel room all day Monday.

Her heart goes out to all the victims and their families.

She says she would like to plan a benefit concert for the victims and their families.