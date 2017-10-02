Standard Early October Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

There is a weak feature moving across Alabama today and it will have enough moisture to allow for more clouds than sun. Could there be a stay shower, yes, but I really don’t think anything will materialize. With the clouds, it will be another very comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and it will be quite breezy as well with east winds of 10-20 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Very dry mid and upper-level air moves into the region on Tuesday as a ridge over the East strengthens. This pattern will hold in place much of the week and the weather will be rather dry and tranquil. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average with highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s, but nothing too out of the ordinary.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Not much change expected by next weekend. The GFS suggest a weak front tries to approach the Southeast by then, but not a lot of confidence in this and for now we will stick to the persistence forecast. More sun than clouds both day, highs in the lower and mid 80s, lows in the 60s for now.

Have a great day!

Ryan