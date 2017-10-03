Camp Hill Man Charged with Murder, Police Continue Searching for Information

by Rashad Snell

On September 28, at 12:47 a.m., 911 Dispatch received several calls of gunshots in the area of Jah Street in Dadeville. Dadeville Patrol Officers responded and found two subjects lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Tallapoosa EMS and Dadeville Police transported both to the Lake Martin Community Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

John Farrel Adamson, 27, of Jacksons Gap died at the hospital. The other victim Gerald A. Haggerty, 37, also of Jacksons Gap was air lifted to Columbus Regional Hospital where he is listed in stable condition at this time.

On September 29, Dazmon Notorious Shaw, 22, of Camp Hill, turned himself in to investigators on the charge of Murder. Shaw remains in jail on a $250,000.00 bond.

This case is still under investigation by the Dadeville Police Department along with Investigators from the Tallapoosa Narcotics Taskforce. Information is still needed.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!