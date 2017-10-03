Noon Update: Dry for Rest of Work Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Expect more sunshine today and a slightly warmer day. Under a mostly clear sky, highs will be back up in the lower to mid-80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Nothing too unusual for the first week of October as a warm ridge will be in place over the eastern half of the nation. That means for Alabama, mostly sunny warm days and fair, pleasant nights through Friday. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change; warm, dry weather persists across the Deep South with a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s, lows in the mid 60s… about 5-7 degrees above average. Latest model guidance suggest rain may return to the forecast on Sunday, but still a lot of uncertainty. Something to watch in the coming days.

NEXT WEEK: The upper trough over the eastern states will move eastward, and a cold front should move through by the middle of the week, mostly in dry fashion. Then, much cooler air should follow toward the end of the week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan