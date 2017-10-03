Heating Up Again

by Shane Butler

A mostly sunny and dry weather pattern has taken hold of our region. High pressure is the dominate weather feature through the week. It’s helping usher in the gusty east to northeasterly winds along with lot’s of sunshine and mild temps. Looks like changes are on the way for the upcoming weekend. Model data is suggesting some type of tropical development in the gulf. This could put us in a rather rainy weather setup up starting Saturday and continuing into Monday of next week. At this point it’s just a wait and see if this system actually forms. We shall keep you posted. In the mean time, enjoy a rather nice weather pattern for a few more days.