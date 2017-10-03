Hunting Season Provides Huge Economic Impact

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Hunting season is just around the corner and outdoorsman all over the state are getting ready.

Sportsmen in West Alabama say hunting is more than just a hobby.

They say its a way of life.

They say the Black Belt area is known for some of the best hunting in the country.

And that’s makes it big business in west Alabama.

“In the Black Belt it is truly a way of life. Every since, when kids could walk they go hunting with their parents,” said Tim Wood.

“They go hunting with their brothers and sisters, it’s a truly a family event.”

According to the Hunting Heritage Foundation — the economic impact of hunting in Alabama is more than $1.8 billion dollars a year.