President Trump and His Wife Visit Puerto Rico

by Rashad Snell

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have arrived in storm-damaged Puerto Rico.

The first couple is visiting Tuesday to review the U.S. island’s recovery from Hurricane Maria, which blew ashore Sept. 20. They are meeting with local and federal officials working to restore power and deliver food and supplies to Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million people.

Trump’s visit comes after what critics have said was a too-slow response to the crisis on the island. The president said Tuesday that local “have to give us more help” in responding to the devastation. Trump on Tuesday praised the federal response, saying, “it’s now acknowledged what a great job we’ve done.”