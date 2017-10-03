UPDATE: Two Ozark Children Reported Missing Have Been Located and Safe

by Rashad Snell

1/4 govan suspect

2/4 rodriguez missing

3/4 jackon missing

4/4 snuggs missing







On Friday, September 29, Zachariah Omari Snuggs, a 6-year old black male, and Taryiez Jackson, 15-year old black female, were taken from their home in Ozark, Alabama and have not been returned.

They were believed to be with Sharon Rodriguez and Brendan Govan and could’ve been traveling toward Panama City, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; or North Carolina.

Check back with Alabama News Network for more information on where they were located.