Democrats Set Qualifying Dates for House District 4 & Senate District 26 Special Elections

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Democratic Party has opened qualifying today, October 4, for two Special Primary Elections to fill the vacant House District 4 seat in Limestone and Morgan Counties and the vacant Senate District 26 seat in Montgomery County. The House District 4 vacancy was created when former Representative Micky Hammon was convicted of mail fraud, and the Senate District 26 vacancy was created by the resignation of Senator Quinton Ross to become President of Alabama State University.

Any registered voter who is interested in running in either district may call the Party office at (334) 262-2221 to get qualifying forms. An interested person may also print a qualifying form, located on the Democratic Party’s website, aldemocrats.org. The qualifying fee is $558.26, half the usual Legislative qualifying fee, because the eventual winners will serve half the term or less.

State Chairwoman Nancy Worley encourages interested Democrats to respond quickly. All qualifying papers, along with the fee, must be received in the State Party Office by Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at 5:00 PM. A candidate may hand deliver qualifying forms to the Alabama Democratic Party Office, 501 Adams Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104, or he/she may mail the form to the Alabama Democratic Party, P.O. Box 950, Montgomery, AL 36101.

According to Worley, “Democrats have an excellent opportunity to fill the vacant House seat in Limestone and Morgan Counties, and the Senate seat in Montgomery County. The Alabama Democratic Party wants to win these seats and elect legislators who will work hard and represent House District 4 and Senate District 26 with integrity and accountability.”